Francis Mathew Soukup (1953-2023)

Strengthened by the sacraments of the Church, Francis Mathew Soukup was called home by his Heavenly Father on May 22, 2023, after defying many odds in his battle against cancer.

Frank was born Oct. 21, 1953, to Raymond and Clare Soukup in the Ellsworth Hospital.

He was joined in Holy Matrimony to Jeanette Marie Korf on Aug. 2, 1975. They raised four children: Matthew (Chrissie) of St. Louis, Mo., Laura (John) Schlessiger of Claflin, Kan., Daniel (Delena) of Overland Park, Kan., and Br. Karel, OSB of Atchison, Kan.

Always intimately involved in the formation and education of his children, Frank was troop leader of the St. Rose Boy Scouts in Great Bend from 1983-1990 and taught catechism at St. Anthony’s Parish in Lakin, Kan. He was a true disciple of Jesus, demonstrating his faith by his many selfless acts of love for his family and community. He never missed a game, concert or event of any kind.

Francis earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Fort Hays State University in 1990 and afterward dedicated his life to public service as city administrator of Lakin, Kan., from 1991-2006, city manager of Kingman, Kan., from 2006-2014, and business manager for the Ellsworth Correctional Facility from 2014 until his retirement in 2021. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Kansas Power Pool and served a term as its president. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club and Rotary.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, his children and 12 grandchildren, as well as siblings Louise (Leo), Steve (Janie), Jim (Caroline), Pat (Dio) and Fred, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tom (Carla) and Mike (Karan), sister Joni, and grandchildren Max, Ian, Jay and Molly.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from Noon to 5 p.m., with family receiving guests from 6-7 p.m., and Vigil with Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington, Kan.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin, Kan. Interment will follow at Claflin Cemetery.

Memorials have been designated to Saint Benedict’s Abby or Immaculate Conception Renovation Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.