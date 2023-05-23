Toni Marie (Olmsted) Wamhoff (1946-2023)

Toni Marie (Olmsted) Wamhoff, loving mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, friend and devoted Lutheran, passed away at age 76 in Frisco, Texas, with her loving family by her side on April 18, 2023.

Toni was born in Macksville, Kan., on Dec. 30, 1946, to Nancy Marie Olmsted (Hall) and R.D. Olmsted.

She met and married the love of her life, Capt. George S. Wamhoff, and was a proud military wife of 47 years.

Toni devoutly served at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and never passed up the opportunity to share the love of God with graced enthusiasm. There were many days that you could catch Toni sitting on the couch watching Matlock or Walker Texas Ranger, or buzzing around the house listening to Elvis, and with none other but her beloved Diet Coke in hand. She enjoyed fishing and going to the casino when she was not busy doing mom and grandma duties, was known for loving flowers and animals, but cats are definitely in her favorites category.

Toni is preceded in death by her dear husband, Capt. George S. Wamhoff, and her sister, Leslie Nall.

She is survived by her son, Patrick Wamhoff, his wife, Misty, and their children Jared, Savannah and Mason; her daughter Christy and her children, Ethan, Sarah and Leah; sister-in-law, Sharon; nephews Tom and Jerome; and nieces Merridy, Nisha, Mara and Linette.

An inurnment service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Fort Sill National Cemetery on The Pavillion.