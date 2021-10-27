Twila Jo Sullivan (1934-2021)

Twila Jo Sullivan, 86, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. She was born Dec. 21, 1934 in Ellsworth, Kan. to Carl and Theresa (Sebesta) Gray.

Twila was a longtime resident of Geneseo, Kan. where she was a high school home economics and Spanish teacher. She later taught at Little River after Geneseo High School closed. After her teaching career, Twila prepared delicious meals for folks at the Geneseo Senior Center. She married Wayne Sullivan in Geneseo on Feb. 11, 1978.

Twila was a talented piano player, but admitted she was never as good as her sister, Carla. She was also a violinist in the Kansas State University Orchestra while attending college. She enjoyed sewing and making clothes and costumes for her co-workers and their families. Twila was a “shopaholic” and what pleased her most was giving gifts to others.

Twila is survived by her daughters, Jeanelle Craft (Michael) of Coolidge, Ariz. and Joycelyn Dorsey (Mary Van Antwerp) of Albuquerque, N.M.; step-daughters, Pam Sullivan of Salina, Kan. and Shelly Michael (Brian) of Bennington, Kan.; step-son, Mike Sullivan of Kansas City, Kan.; grandchildren, Jaclyn Camarotti (Teo) of Manhattan, Kan. and Paula Olson of Wichita, Kan.; sister, Carla Christians of Marquette, Kan.; niece, Darla Brin (Mark) of Salina; nephew, Davis Laughlin (Donna) of Benton, Kan.; and Daric Laughlin (Karen) of Overland Park, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Sullivan, and parents, Carl and Theresa Gray.

Visitation is from 12-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth.

Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the funeral home, with burial following in the Geneseo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Dementia Society of America or the Geneseo United Methodist Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, Kan. 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.