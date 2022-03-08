Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Ryan Allen Curnutt (1990-2022)
Timothy A. ‘Tim’ Hall (1978-2022)
Vicki V. Wacker (1945-2022)

Posted in:
Obituaries
Vicki V. Wacker, 76, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Hutchinson, Kan.

She was born July 17, 1945, in Ellsworth, Kan. to Everette and Florence (Andrews) Hulse.

Vicki was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County where she worked many years at Cashco, Inc. She was a member of the Kanopolis United Methodist Church and past member of the church’s women’s group as well as many other groups in the Kanopolis area. She was also a municipal judge for the city of Kanopolis for many years.

Vicki is survived by her son Luther French Cowan III of Maricopa, Ariz.; daughter Lisa Schultz (Barry) of Kanopolis; daughter Tasha Wilkerson of St. Petersburg, Fla.; son Justin Wacker (Season) of Geneseo; grandchildren, Cody Schultz, Cyleigh Unruh (Calvin), Kate, Bergin, Justine, and Remington Wacker, and Archer Wilkerson; and sisters, Karen Shriner of Ellsworth and Myrna Pool of Spring, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gary Wacker; grandson Preston Cowan; brothers, Elmer “Butch” and Larry Hulse; and sister Sara Lynn Bechard.

Family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kanopolis United Methodist Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Condolences can be made at www.parsonsfh.com.

 

