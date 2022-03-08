Vicki V. Wacker (1945-2022)

Vicki V. Wacker, 76, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Hutchinson, Kan.

She was born July 17, 1945, in Ellsworth, Kan. to Everette and Florence (Andrews) Hulse.

Vicki was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County where she worked many years at Cashco, Inc. She was a member of the Kanopolis United Methodist Church and past member of the church’s women’s group as well as many other groups in the Kanopolis area. She was also a municipal judge for the city of Kanopolis for many years.

Vicki is survived by her son Luther French Cowan III of Maricopa, Ariz.; daughter Lisa Schultz (Barry) of Kanopolis; daughter Tasha Wilkerson of St. Petersburg, Fla.; son Justin Wacker (Season) of Geneseo; grandchildren, Cody Schultz, Cyleigh Unruh (Calvin), Kate, Bergin, Justine, and Remington Wacker, and Archer Wilkerson; and sisters, Karen Shriner of Ellsworth and Myrna Pool of Spring, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gary Wacker; grandson Preston Cowan; brothers, Elmer “Butch” and Larry Hulse; and sister Sara Lynn Bechard.

Family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kanopolis United Methodist Church, in care of Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

