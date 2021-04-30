Bennington State Bank vs. Robert R. Panzer Jr, Case 20CV12

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, Thursday, April 29, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

The Bennington State Bank

v. Case No. 2020-CV-000012

Robert R. Panzer, Jr., a/k/a Robert Ray Panzer, Jr.;

Connie M. Panzer, in her individual capacity and as

trustee of The Stella Reimann Revocable Trust

Dated December 30, 1997; Randi L. Panzer a/k/a

Randi Lea Panzer; Aaron D. Panzer a/k/a Aaron

Dale Panzer; Crop Service Center Inc.; and Matco

Tools Corporation.

Title to Real Estate Involved, Pursuant to K.S.A.

Chapter § 60.

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Notice is hereby given that under and by virtue of an Order of Sale issued by the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas, in the above action wherein the parties above-named were respectively plaintiff and defendants, to me the undersigned Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas, I will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash in hand the following described real property located in Ellsworth County, Kansas, to wit:

A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter (FrNW/4SE/4) of Section

36, Township 14, Range 8 West of the 6th P.M.,

lying North of Hwy 156, and also described as:

A tract of land in the Southeast Quarter of

Section 36, Township 14 South, Range 8 West

of the 6th P.M. in Ellsworth County, Kansas,

described as follows: Beginning at the

Northwest Corner of said Quarter Section:

First Course, thence on an assumed bearing

of South 89 degrees 29 minutes 26 seconds

East, 766.55 feet along the North line of

said Quarter Section to the existing North

K-156 Highway right of way; Second

Course, thence South 52 degrees 48 minutes

45 seconds West, 541.87 feet along said right

of way; Third Course, thence South 59 degrees

56 minutes 16 seconds West, 201.56 feet

along said right of way; Fourth Course,

thence South 52 degrees 48 minutes 45

seconds West along said right of way to the

West line of said Quarter Section; Fifth

Course, thence North 00 degrees 09

minutes 17 seconds West, 555.86 feet along

the West line of said Quarter Section to the

point of beginning.

The Northwest Quarter (NW/4) of Section

One (1), Township Fifteen (15) South, Range

Eight (8) West of the 6th P.M., Ellsworth

County, Kansas.

to satisfy the judgment in the above-entitled case. The sale will occur near the front steps of the Ellsworth County Courthouse, 210 N. Kansas Avenue, Ellsworth, Kansas 67439, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CST of said day. The real property is levied upon as the property of Robert Ray Panzer, Jr., Connie M. Panzer, and/or the Stella Reimann Revocable Trust Dated December 30, 1997, and will be sold without appraisement, and further subject to the approval of the Court. At the sale, the highest bidder must have cash in hand.

Murray A. Marston

Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas

Attest:

Clerk of the District Court

KENNEDY BERKLEY YARNEVICH

& WILLIAMSON, CHARTERED

James R. Angell

Klint A. Spiller

119 W. Iron, 7th Floor

P.O. Box 2567

Salina, Kansas 67402-2567

(785) 825-4674 [Phone]

(785) 825-5936 [Fax]

jangell@kenberk.com

kspiller@kenberk.com

Attorneys for The Bennington State Bank

3t 5/13