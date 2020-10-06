City of Ellsworth Advertisement for Bids

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, October 8, 2020)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Ellsworth, Kansas

121 W. 1st St.

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

Sealed Bids for the construction of the wastewater treatment facility headworks building, will be received by OWNER, at the office of 121 W. 1st St. Ellsworth, KS 67439, until 11:00 AM local time on November 9th , 2020, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. Bids received after this time will not be accepted.

The Project is generally described as follows:

Headworks Building: Work includes furnishing

all the labor, materials, and equipment for the

construction staking; mobilization; erosion

control; grass seeding; gravel replacement;

improvements to existing structure; CMU

block building with steel concrete composite

roof; concrete foundation & drive; 1 ton

monorail; coiling overhead door; electrical;

mechanical; and all other incidental and

appurtenant work required to complete

the improvements as shown and specified.

Bidding Documents in electronic Adobe Portable Document Format (pdf) can be viewed or downloaded through the online Plan Room at http://www.wilsonco.com/plan-room at no charge. Printed copies of the proposed Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office upon receipt of a non-refundable deposit in the amount of $100.00 for each set, not including tax and shipping costs. Contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, etc. must register or log-in to view and/or download Bidding Documents. Complete sets of Bidding Documents must be used in preparing Bids; neither OWNER nor ENGINEER assumes any responsibility for errors or misinterpretations resulting from the use of incomplete sets of Bidding Documents. For any questions regarding ordering or viewing of the Bidding Documents please contact the following:

Issuing Office: Wilson & Company, Inc. Engineers & Architects, Salina, Kansas.

Telephone: 785-827-0433 – Terri Basom

Email: planroom.salina@wilsonco.com

Bidding Documents also may be examined at:

Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects, 1700 East Iron Avenue, Salina, KS 67401

City of Ellsworth, 121 W. 1st St., Ellsworth, KS 67439

Bid Bond/Security will be required in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bidder qualifications may be required in accordance with Instructions to Bidders.

Contract time will be set in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and Agreement.

OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive irregularities in bidding.

Nondiscrimination in Employment: Bidders on this work, Bidders on this work will be required to comply with the presidents Executive Order No. 11246 as amended. Requirements for bidders and contractors under this order are explained in the specifications.

Any questions regarding the Bidding Documents should be directed to ENGINEER.

ENGINEER: WILSON & COMPANY, INC., ENGINEERS & ARCHITECTS

Attn: Travis Hamel, Project Manager

Email: travis.hamel@wilsonco.com

Telephone: (785) 820-2656

OWNER: CITY OF ELLSWORTH, KS

Attn: Rusty Varnado, City Administrator

