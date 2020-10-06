Heartland Credit Union vs. Amanda J. Erickson, Case 2020CV181

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, October 8, 2020)

STANLEY R. JUHNKE, #08455

ATTORNEY AT LAW

400 WEST FIRST STREET

P.O. BOX 567

HUTCHINSON, KANSAS 67504-0567

(620) 669-1022

mail@juhnkelaw.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF RENO COUNTY, KANSAS

HEARTLAND CREDIT UNION, f/k/a

HUTCHINSON CREDIT UNION

Plaintiff

vs. Case No. 2020 CV 000181

AMANDA J. ERICKSON, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an Order of Sale issued by the Clerk of the District Court of Reno County, Kansas, in the above action, wherein the parties above named were, respectfully, Plaintiff and Defendants, to me the undersigned Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas, I will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash in hand, at the front door of the courthouse in the City of Ellsworth, Ellsworth County, Kansas, on the 28th day of October, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. of said day, the following described real estate situated in Ellsworth County, Kansas, to wit:

Lot No. 9, in the Yankee Run Cabin Area of

Kanopolis Reservoir, Flood Control Project,

Kansas and situated as shown on Plat filed on

May 27, 1959, in the office of the Register of

Deeds of Ellsworth, County, and there recorded

in the official records of said county in Book

“C” of Plats, on page 7B

To satisfy the judgments in the above entitled case, said sale to be made without appraisement and subject to a three month redemption period in favor of the Defendants, Amanda J. Erickson, a/k/a Amanda J. Mayfield, Barry Mayfield and Mayfield and Sons, Inc. and a 120 day redemption period in favor of the United States of America for the properties legally described above; and further subject to court approval.

Ellsworth County Sheriff

