City of Kanopolis Dog/Cat Ordinance

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter, Oct. 22, 2020)

ORDINANCE #2020-O-08

AN ORDINANCE REQUIRING REGISTRATION

OF DOGS AND CATS

The following ordinance replaces ORDINANCE #2020-O-07.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF KANOPOLIS:

Registration; Vaccination; Tax.

A. Every owner of any dog or cat over six months of age shall annually register with the city clerk his or her name and address with the name, sex and description of each dog or cat owned and kept within the city. It is unlawful for the owner of any newly acquired dog or cat or any dog or cat brought into the city to fail to register such animal within thirty (30) days from acquisition or bringing the dog or cat into the city. It is unlawful for the owner of any previously registered dog or cat to fail to maintain current registration of such dog or cat.

B. Upon registration, the owner shall present a current, completed certificate of immunization against rabies. No registration shall follow without evidence of this document, and it is unlawful for the owner of any dog or cat over six months of age to fail to maintain effective rabies immunization of such dog or cat.

C. The owner or harborer of any dog or cat shall, at the time of registering such dog or cat, present to the city clerk a certificate from an accredited veterinarian showing that a male dog or cat has been neutered or a female dog or cat has been spayed, if the dog or cat has been neutered or spayed.

D. The city clerk shall collect an annual registration fee of five dollars ($5.00) for each neutered male dog or cat and for each spayed female dog or cat, and five dollars ($5.00) for each unneutered male dog or cat and for each unspayed female dog or cat.

E. The registration year shall be from September 1st through September 30th of each year. The fee shall be payable before October 1st of each year without penalty. A one dollar ($1.00) late fee will be assessed for all late registrations.

This ordinance shall be effective following publication in the Ellsworth County Independent Reporter, the official newspaper of the City of Kanopolis, Kansas

Passed and Approved this 13th day of October 2020.

Signed by the mayor this 13th day of October 2020.

Edward A. Hopkins, Mayor

(SEAL)

ATTEST:

____________________________

Clerk

1t/10-22

