Notice of Public Viewing for 2020 General Election

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, October 22, 2020)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC VIEWING
FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION 2020

In compliance with the provisions of K.S.A. 25-4411(B) & 25-4610(B), notice is hereby given that the PUBLIC VIEWING OF MODEL 450 CENTRAL TABULAR will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Commissioner Room of the County Courthouse.
In witness whereof I have hereunto set hand and seal this 14th day of October 2020.

Shelly D. Vopat
Ellsworth County Election Officer

