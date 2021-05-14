H&B Communications Statement of Nondiscrimination

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, Thursday, May 13, 2021)

H&B Communications Statement

STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION

H&B Communications, Inc. is the recipient of Federal financial assistance from the Rural Utilities Service, an agency of the US Department of Agriculture, and is subject to the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1973, as amended, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the US Department of Agriculture which provides that no person in the United States on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability shall be excluded from participation in, admission or access to, denied the benefits of, or otherwise subjected to discrimination under any of this organization’s programs or activities.

The person responsible for coordinating this organization’s nondiscrimination compliance efforts is Allison Koch, Office Manager. Any individual, or specific class of individuals, who feels that this organization has subjected them to discrimination may obtain further information about the statutes and regulations listed above from and/or file a written complaint with this organization. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington DC 20250-9410, or call (202)720-5964 (voice or TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Complaints must be filed within 180 days after the alleged discrimination. Confidentiality will be maintained to the extent possible.

H&B Communications, Inc

108 N Main, PO Box 108

Holyrood, KS 67450

Phone: 785-252-4000

Fax: 785-252-3229 `

1t 5/13