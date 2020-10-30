James Everett Knight Estate Case No. 20PR32

(First published in the Ellsworth County Independent/Reporter October 29, 2020)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2020-PR-000032

James Everett Knight, Deceased )

____________________________________)

(Petition Pursuant to K.S.A. Chapter 59)

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on October 22, 2020, a Petition for Issuance of Letters of Administration was filed in this Court by LuAnn Knight, an heir of James Everett Knight, deceased, praying that Petitioner be appointed Administrator, without bond, and be granted Letters of Administration.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before December 2, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. in the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the case will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

All creditors of the decedent are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of first publication of notice under K.S.A. 59-2236 and amendments thereto, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

LuAnn Knight,

Petitioner



Joseph R. Aker, #27912, of

HAMPTON & ROYCE, L.C.

9th Floor - United Building

119 W. Iron - P.O. Box 1247

Salina, K S 67402-1247

(785) 827-7251

Attorneys for Petitioner

3t/11-12