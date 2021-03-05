Niki Murray Estate Case No. 2021-PR-000007
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, March 4, 2021)
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS
(Pursuant to Chapter 59 of K.S.A.)
In the Matter of the Estate
of Case No. 2021-PR-000007
Niki Murray, Deceased
NOTICE OF HEARING
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
ou are notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Desiree Werth, daughter of Niki Murray, deceased, requesting:
Descent be determined of the following
described real estate situated in Ellsworth
County, Kansas:
A tract of land 80’ x 150’ in the Southeast
Quarter (SE/4) of Section Ten (10), Township
Seventeen (17) South, Range Ten (10) West
of the 6th P.M., Ellsworth County, Kansas,
together with improvements and fixtures
located thereon ore particularly described
my metes and bounds description, to-wit:
A fraction of the Southeast Quarter (SE/4) of
Section Ten (10), in Township Seventeen
(17), South, Range Ten (10) West of the 6th
P.M., described as follows: Beginning at the
point of intersection of the South line of
Nassau Avenue in the City of Holyrood with
the Extended West line of Barbeck Street in
said City of Holyrood, thence in a Westerly
direction along the South line of Nassau
Avenue for a distance of 150 feet; thence
Southerly at right angles for a distance of 80
feet; thence Easterly at right angles and
parallel to the South line of Nassau Avenue
for a distance of 150 feet to the extended
West line of Barbeck Street; thence
Northerly on the extended west line of
Barbeck Street to the point of beginning;
subject to highways, right-of-ways,
easements, leases and restrictions, if any,
shown of record
and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by decedent at the time of death. And that such property and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by the decedent at the time of death be assigned pursuant to the laws of intestate succession.
You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before March 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the District Court, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.
Desiree Werth
Petitioner
THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373
PETERSON & KASPER LLC
221 N. Douglas, Box 398
Ellsworth, Kansas 67439
Phone: 785-472-3l55
Fax: 785-472-4953
Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com
Attorney for Petitioner
