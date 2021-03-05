Niki Murray Estate Case No. 2021-PR-000007

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, March 4, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

(Pursuant to Chapter 59 of K.S.A.)

In the Matter of the Estate

of Case No. 2021-PR-000007

Niki Murray, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

ou are notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by Desiree Werth, daughter of Niki Murray, deceased, requesting:

Descent be determined of the following

described real estate situated in Ellsworth

County, Kansas:

A tract of land 80’ x 150’ in the Southeast

Quarter (SE/4) of Section Ten (10), Township

Seventeen (17) South, Range Ten (10) West

of the 6th P.M., Ellsworth County, Kansas,

together with improvements and fixtures

located thereon ore particularly described

my metes and bounds description, to-wit:

A fraction of the Southeast Quarter (SE/4) of

Section Ten (10), in Township Seventeen

(17), South, Range Ten (10) West of the 6th

P.M., described as follows: Beginning at the

point of intersection of the South line of

Nassau Avenue in the City of Holyrood with

the Extended West line of Barbeck Street in

said City of Holyrood, thence in a Westerly

direction along the South line of Nassau

Avenue for a distance of 150 feet; thence

Southerly at right angles for a distance of 80

feet; thence Easterly at right angles and

parallel to the South line of Nassau Avenue

for a distance of 150 feet to the extended

West line of Barbeck Street; thence

Northerly on the extended west line of

Barbeck Street to the point of beginning;

subject to highways, right-of-ways,

easements, leases and restrictions, if any,

shown of record

and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by decedent at the time of death. And that such property and all personal property and other Kansas real estate owned by the decedent at the time of death be assigned pursuant to the laws of intestate succession.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before March 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the District Court, in Ellsworth County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Desiree Werth

Petitioner

THERESA L. STAUDINGER #24373

PETERSON & KASPER LLC

221 N. Douglas, Box 398

Ellsworth, Kansas 67439

Phone: 785-472-3l55

Fax: 785-472-4953

Email: tls@petersonstaudinger.com

Attorney for Petitioner

