Resolution No. 2021-002

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD,

KANSAS DECLARING A LOCAL STATE

OF FINANCIAL EMERGENCY;

WHEREAS, over a two-week period in February, low temperatures with sub-zero wind chills over several days accompanied by snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the state have caused stress to the energy infrastructure; and

WHEREAS, communities across the state including the City saw an increase in the demand for natural gas and electricity; and

WHEREAS, the cost to purchase natural gas exceeded 10 – 200 times the normal prices; and

WHEREAS, without emergency action, the increased prices required to purchase natural gas and/or electricity will result in significantly higher than normal utility bills for the citizens of the City threatening the financial health, and the physical welfare of the City’s residents and businesses; and

WHEREAS, The Governor of the State of Kansas declared a State of Disaster Emergency Proclamation within the state on February 14, 2021; and

WHEREAS, the Governing Body of the City of Holyrood, in response to the situation desires to place the public on notice that it is exploring every avenue of relief and is declaring an extraordinary local state of financial emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF HOLYROOD:

As of March 1, 2021, the City of Holyrood is in an extraordinary financial emergency.

This resolution shall take effect and be in force immediately upon its adoption and shall remain in effect until future action is taken by the Governing Body.

This resolution shall be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City.

ADOPTED this 1st day of March 2021 and SIGNED by the Mayor.

Brandon Koch, Mayor

Attested:

Stephanie Petermann, City Clerk

