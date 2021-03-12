Wilson State Bank vs. Janet White, Case No. 2020-CV-000034

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

Reporter, March 11, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

Wilson State Bank, Plaintiff,

vs. Case No. 2020-CV-000034

Janet White, a single person; et. al.

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Under and by virtue of an Order of Sale issued to me by the Judge of the District Court of Ellsworth County, Kansas, in the above action, wherein the parties above named were, respectfully, plaintiff and defendant, I, the undersigned Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas, will offer for sale at public auction and sell to the highest bidder for cash in hand, at the front door of the Courthouse in the City of Ellsworth, in said County of Ellsworth, State of Kansas, on April 2, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., of said day, the following described real estate situated in the County of Ellsworth, State of Kansas, to-wit:

Lots Three (3) and Four (4), in Block One (1),

in McKenzie’s Second Addition to the City

of Wilson, Ellsworth County, Kansas (the

“Mortgaged Premises”)

to satisfy the judgment in the above-entitled case, said sale to be made without appraisement and subject to a 15 day redemption period as provided in the above proceeding.

Murray A. Marston,

Sheriff of Ellsworth County, Kansas

Sherman, Hoffman & Hoffman, LC

126 N. Douglas Ave., P.O. Box 83

Ellsworth, KS 67439

(785) 472-3186

Attorneys for Plaintiff

3t 3/25