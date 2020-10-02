Notice of General Election 2020

(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/

NOTICE OF DATES AND PLACES

FOR VOTER REGISTRATION

ELLSWORTH COUNTY

GENERAL ELECTION

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

In compliance with the provisions of K.S.A. 25-2310, 2311(a)(5), 2311(d), KAR 7-23-4, notice is hereby given that the books for registration of voters for the ELLSWORTH COUNTY ELECTION will be open at the County Clerk’s Office from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 25-2311(c) notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of October 2020, all registration books for the General Election will close at the end of regular business hours. Registration books will remain closed until the 4th day of November 2020. Any person may apply in person or by mail to the County Election Office, 210 N. Kansas Ave, Ellsworth, KS 67439 to be registered.

I, the undersigned, Election Officer of the above named County, having secured a certified list of the candidates for the various offices of this State and in accordance with the provisions of law, I hereby publish so much thereof as is applicable to this County and I have added thereto the names and the address of the candidates by the several political parties as the same appear on file in my office. The name of the candidates and their ballot city follows:

NATIONAL OFFICES

President/Vice President

Biden/Harris – Democratic

Trump/Pence – Republican

Jorgensen/Cohen – Libertarian

United States Senate

Barbara Bollier, 6910 Overhill Rd, Mission Hills 66208 - Democratic

Roger Marshall, PO Box 1588, Great Bend 67530 - Republican

Jason Buckley, 8828 Marty Ln, Overland Park- Libertarian

STATE OFFICES

House of Representatives, 1st District

Kali Barnett, 410 N 6th St #957, Garden City 67846 – Democratic

Tracey Mann, PO Box 1084, Salina 67402 – Republican

Kansas State Senator, 35th District

Richard Wilborn, 1504 Heritage Place, McPherson 67460 – Republican

House of Representatives 108th District

Steven Johnson, 10197 S Hopkins, Assaria 67416 – Republican

District Court Judge, District 20, 2nd Division

Steve Johnson, 54 Karen St, Great Bend 67530 – Republican

District Court Judge, District 20, 3rd Division

Lisa Beran, 1014 NE 140 Rd, Claflin 67525 – Republican

District Magistrate Judge, District 20, 1st Position

Peggy Svaty, 1205 11th Rd, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican

Judicial Ballot

Supreme Court Justice

Court of Appeals Judge

Shall the following be retained?

Eric S. Rosen, Topeka KS Supreme Court Position 4

Sarah E. Warner, Topeka KS Court of Appeals Position 4

David E. Bruns, Olathe KS Court of Appeals Position 6

G. Gordon Atcheson, Overland Park KS Court of Appeals

Position 8

Karen M. Arnold Burger, Overland Park KS Court of Appeals Position 9

Kathryn Gardner, Topeka KS Court of Appeals Position 14



COUNTY OFFICE

Ellsworth County Commissioner, 2nd District

Patrick G. Hoffman, 414 Missouri, Ellsworth 67439 – Democratic

Gregory C Bender, 902 Prospect, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican

Ellsworth County Commissioner, 3rd District

Stephen S. Dlabal, 727 5th Rd, Wilson 67490 – Republican

Ellsworth County Clerk

Shelly D. Vopat, 211 W 2nd St, Ellsworth 67439 – Democratic

Ellsworth County Treasurer

Geneva L Schneider, 1965 Ave K, Kanopolis 67454 – Democratic

Ellsworth County Attorney

Paul J Kasper II, 266 Ave D, Wilson 67490 – Republican

Ellsworth County Register of Deeds

Sue Arensman, 2156 Ave G, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican

Ellsworth County Sheriff

Murray Marston, 901 E 1st St, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican

TOWNSHIP OFFICES

Township Trustee

Ash Creek – No Candidate

Black Wolf – David Kempke, 1206 Ave K, Ellsworth 67439 - Democratic

Carneiro – Kelly Cikanek, 1086 29th Rd, Brookville 67425 – Republican

Clear Creek – James P. Schneider, 1996 Ave K, Kanopolis 67454 - Democratic

Columbia – Amanda Weinhold, 1045 Ave C, Ellsworth 67439 - Republican

Ellsworth – No Candidate

Empire – Monte P. Nelson, 5 Red Tail Ridge, Marquette 67464 – Democratic

Garfield – Allan J. Grothusen, 595 23rd Rd, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican

Green Garden – Jace McGreevy, 1915 9th Rd, Lorraine – Republican

Langley – Gail Lindstedt, 2256 31st Rd, Marquette 67464 – Republican

Lincoln – Myron Hochman, 10th Rd, Lorraine – Democratic

Mulberry – Opal Schulz, 505 27th Rd, Brookville 67425 – Republican

Noble – Darwin Dlabal, 727 5th Rd, Wilson 67490 – Republican

Palacky – Ernest D. Jezek, 1646 4th Rd, Holyrood 67450 – Democratic

Sherman – Wayne Bohl, 1625 Ave B, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican

Thomas – Francis Kratzer, 2135 17th Rd, Geneseo 67444 - Republican

Trivoli – Fonda Rush, 2065 21st Rd, Geneseo 67444

Valley – Tony Heitschmidt, 5th Rd, Bushton 67427 – Republican

Wilson – Robert Soukup, 235 Ave C, Wilson 67490 – Republican

TOWNSHIP TREASURER

Ash Creek – Kendall W. Rathbun, 1516 Hwy 14, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican

Black Wolf – Tony Svaty, 1205 11th Rd, Ellsworth 67439 - Republican

Carneiro – Gail Bettenbrock, 924 27th Rd, Brookville 67425 - Republican

Clear Creek – Lynn Brock, 1925 Ave I, Ellsworth 67439 – Democratic

Columbia – No Candidate

Ellsworth – David J Hand, 1795 Hwy 140, Ellsworth 67439 – Democratic

Empire – Keith E. Anderson, 7 Lakeview Dr, Marquette 67464 – Democratic

Garfield – Karen E. Grothusen, 595 23rd Rd, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican

Green Garden – Dustin Perkins, 2335 10th Rd, Lorraine 67459 – Republican

Langley – Jeff Cunningham, 2955 Ave W, Marquette 67464 – Republican

Lincoln – Julie Nienke, 1506 8th Rd, Lorraine 67459 – Republican

Mulberry – Dan Schulz, 505 27th Rd, Brookville 67425 – Republican

Noble – Melvin Macek, 906 5th Rd, Wilson 67490 – Democratic

Palacky – Chad M Rogers, 123 Ave R, Holyrood 67450 – Republican

Sherman – Janell Murphy, 1336 Ave B, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican

Thomas – Tim Kratzer, 15th Rd, Geneseo 67444 – Republican

Trivoli – Trisha Janssen, 2246 20th, Geneseo 67444 – Republican

Valley – Dan Johnson, 2156 7th Rd, Lorraine 67459 - Republican

Wilson – Mike Mattas, 555 Ave B, Wilson 67490 – Republican

Township Clerk – Unexpired Term

Carneiro – No Candidate

I hereby further give notice that the General Election will be held on Tuesday the 3rd day of November, 2020, at which time the candidates from the above list may be elected by the various political parties in this State and County, and that said General Election will be held at the following polling places of this County:

Ash Creek Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

Black Wolf Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

Carneiro Precinct, Kanopolis City Library

Clear Creek Precinct, Kanopolis City Library Hall

Columbia Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

Ellsworth Township Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

Empire Township, Venango Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

Empire Township, Buckeye Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

Garfield Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

Langley Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

Lincoln Precinct, Lorraine City Office

Mulberry Precinct, Kanopolis City Library

Noble Precinct, Wilson Senior Center

Palacky Precinct, Holyrood Lutheran Parish Hall

Sherman Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

Thomas Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

Trivoli Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

East Ellsworth Precinct 1, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

East Ellsworth Precinct 2, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

West Ellsworth Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall

Holyrood Precinct, Holyrood Lutheran Parish Hall

Kanopolis Precinct, Kanopolis City Library

Lorraine Precinct, Lorraine City Office

Wilson Precinct, Wilson Senior Center

The polls will open at 7:00 o'clock a.m. and will close at 7:00 o'clock p.m., on November 3, 2020, the Election Day.

In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set me hand and seal this 18th day of September 2020.

/s/ Shelly D. Vopat

County Election Officer

