Notice of General Election 2020
(First Published in the Ellsworth County Independent/
Reporter, September 24, 2020)
NOTICE OF DATES AND PLACES
FOR VOTER REGISTRATION
ELLSWORTH COUNTY
GENERAL ELECTION
NOVEMBER 3, 2020
In compliance with the provisions of K.S.A. 25-2310, 2311(a)(5), 2311(d), KAR 7-23-4, notice is hereby given that the books for registration of voters for the ELLSWORTH COUNTY ELECTION will be open at the County Clerk’s Office from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 25-2311(c) notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of October 2020, all registration books for the General Election will close at the end of regular business hours. Registration books will remain closed until the 4th day of November 2020. Any person may apply in person or by mail to the County Election Office, 210 N. Kansas Ave, Ellsworth, KS 67439 to be registered.
I, the undersigned, Election Officer of the above named County, having secured a certified list of the candidates for the various offices of this State and in accordance with the provisions of law, I hereby publish so much thereof as is applicable to this County and I have added thereto the names and the address of the candidates by the several political parties as the same appear on file in my office. The name of the candidates and their ballot city follows:
NATIONAL OFFICES
President/Vice President
Biden/Harris – Democratic
Trump/Pence – Republican
Jorgensen/Cohen – Libertarian
United States Senate
Barbara Bollier, 6910 Overhill Rd, Mission Hills 66208 - Democratic
Roger Marshall, PO Box 1588, Great Bend 67530 - Republican
Jason Buckley, 8828 Marty Ln, Overland Park- Libertarian
STATE OFFICES
House of Representatives, 1st District
Kali Barnett, 410 N 6th St #957, Garden City 67846 – Democratic
Tracey Mann, PO Box 1084, Salina 67402 – Republican
Kansas State Senator, 35th District
Richard Wilborn, 1504 Heritage Place, McPherson 67460 – Republican
House of Representatives 108th District
Steven Johnson, 10197 S Hopkins, Assaria 67416 – Republican
District Court Judge, District 20, 2nd Division
Steve Johnson, 54 Karen St, Great Bend 67530 – Republican
District Court Judge, District 20, 3rd Division
Lisa Beran, 1014 NE 140 Rd, Claflin 67525 – Republican
District Magistrate Judge, District 20, 1st Position
Peggy Svaty, 1205 11th Rd, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican
Judicial Ballot
Supreme Court Justice
Court of Appeals Judge
Shall the following be retained?
Eric S. Rosen, Topeka KS Supreme Court Position 4
Sarah E. Warner, Topeka KS Court of Appeals Position 4
David E. Bruns, Olathe KS Court of Appeals Position 6
G. Gordon Atcheson, Overland Park KS Court of Appeals
Position 8
Karen M. Arnold Burger, Overland Park KS Court of Appeals Position 9
Kathryn Gardner, Topeka KS Court of Appeals Position 14
COUNTY OFFICE
Ellsworth County Commissioner, 2nd District
Patrick G. Hoffman, 414 Missouri, Ellsworth 67439 – Democratic
Gregory C Bender, 902 Prospect, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican
Ellsworth County Commissioner, 3rd District
Stephen S. Dlabal, 727 5th Rd, Wilson 67490 – Republican
Ellsworth County Clerk
Shelly D. Vopat, 211 W 2nd St, Ellsworth 67439 – Democratic
Ellsworth County Treasurer
Geneva L Schneider, 1965 Ave K, Kanopolis 67454 – Democratic
Ellsworth County Attorney
Paul J Kasper II, 266 Ave D, Wilson 67490 – Republican
Ellsworth County Register of Deeds
Sue Arensman, 2156 Ave G, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican
Ellsworth County Sheriff
Murray Marston, 901 E 1st St, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican
TOWNSHIP OFFICES
Township Trustee
Ash Creek – No Candidate
Black Wolf – David Kempke, 1206 Ave K, Ellsworth 67439 - Democratic
Carneiro – Kelly Cikanek, 1086 29th Rd, Brookville 67425 – Republican
Clear Creek – James P. Schneider, 1996 Ave K, Kanopolis 67454 - Democratic
Columbia – Amanda Weinhold, 1045 Ave C, Ellsworth 67439 - Republican
Ellsworth – No Candidate
Empire – Monte P. Nelson, 5 Red Tail Ridge, Marquette 67464 – Democratic
Garfield – Allan J. Grothusen, 595 23rd Rd, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican
Green Garden – Jace McGreevy, 1915 9th Rd, Lorraine – Republican
Langley – Gail Lindstedt, 2256 31st Rd, Marquette 67464 – Republican
Lincoln – Myron Hochman, 10th Rd, Lorraine – Democratic
Mulberry – Opal Schulz, 505 27th Rd, Brookville 67425 – Republican
Noble – Darwin Dlabal, 727 5th Rd, Wilson 67490 – Republican
Palacky – Ernest D. Jezek, 1646 4th Rd, Holyrood 67450 – Democratic
Sherman – Wayne Bohl, 1625 Ave B, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican
Thomas – Francis Kratzer, 2135 17th Rd, Geneseo 67444 - Republican
Trivoli – Fonda Rush, 2065 21st Rd, Geneseo 67444
Valley – Tony Heitschmidt, 5th Rd, Bushton 67427 – Republican
Wilson – Robert Soukup, 235 Ave C, Wilson 67490 – Republican
TOWNSHIP TREASURER
Ash Creek – Kendall W. Rathbun, 1516 Hwy 14, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican
Black Wolf – Tony Svaty, 1205 11th Rd, Ellsworth 67439 - Republican
Carneiro – Gail Bettenbrock, 924 27th Rd, Brookville 67425 - Republican
Clear Creek – Lynn Brock, 1925 Ave I, Ellsworth 67439 – Democratic
Columbia – No Candidate
Ellsworth – David J Hand, 1795 Hwy 140, Ellsworth 67439 – Democratic
Empire – Keith E. Anderson, 7 Lakeview Dr, Marquette 67464 – Democratic
Garfield – Karen E. Grothusen, 595 23rd Rd, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican
Green Garden – Dustin Perkins, 2335 10th Rd, Lorraine 67459 – Republican
Langley – Jeff Cunningham, 2955 Ave W, Marquette 67464 – Republican
Lincoln – Julie Nienke, 1506 8th Rd, Lorraine 67459 – Republican
Mulberry – Dan Schulz, 505 27th Rd, Brookville 67425 – Republican
Noble – Melvin Macek, 906 5th Rd, Wilson 67490 – Democratic
Palacky – Chad M Rogers, 123 Ave R, Holyrood 67450 – Republican
Sherman – Janell Murphy, 1336 Ave B, Ellsworth 67439 – Republican
Thomas – Tim Kratzer, 15th Rd, Geneseo 67444 – Republican
Trivoli – Trisha Janssen, 2246 20th, Geneseo 67444 – Republican
Valley – Dan Johnson, 2156 7th Rd, Lorraine 67459 - Republican
Wilson – Mike Mattas, 555 Ave B, Wilson 67490 – Republican
Township Clerk – Unexpired Term
Carneiro – No Candidate
I hereby further give notice that the General Election will be held on Tuesday the 3rd day of November, 2020, at which time the candidates from the above list may be elected by the various political parties in this State and County, and that said General Election will be held at the following polling places of this County:
Ash Creek Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
Black Wolf Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
Carneiro Precinct, Kanopolis City Library
Clear Creek Precinct, Kanopolis City Library Hall
Columbia Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
Ellsworth Township Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
Empire Township, Venango Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
Empire Township, Buckeye Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
Garfield Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
Langley Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
Lincoln Precinct, Lorraine City Office
Mulberry Precinct, Kanopolis City Library
Noble Precinct, Wilson Senior Center
Palacky Precinct, Holyrood Lutheran Parish Hall
Sherman Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
Thomas Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
Trivoli Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
East Ellsworth Precinct 1, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
East Ellsworth Precinct 2, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
West Ellsworth Precinct, Ellsworth American Legion Hall
Holyrood Precinct, Holyrood Lutheran Parish Hall
Kanopolis Precinct, Kanopolis City Library
Lorraine Precinct, Lorraine City Office
Wilson Precinct, Wilson Senior Center
The polls will open at 7:00 o'clock a.m. and will close at 7:00 o'clock p.m., on November 3, 2020, the Election Day.
In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set me hand and seal this 18th day of September 2020.
/s/ Shelly D. Vopat
County Election Officer
1t 9/24